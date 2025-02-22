Horstmeyer leads San Diego against Oregon State after 30-point performance

San Diego Toreros (6-20, 2-15 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-14, 10-7 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (6-20, 2-15 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-14, 10-7 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Oregon State after Kylie Horstmeyer scored 30 points in San Diego’s 81-65 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Beavers are 7-4 in home games. Oregon State is second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Toreros are 2-15 in conference matchups. San Diego ranks sixth in the WCC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Truitt Reilly averaging 7.5.

Oregon State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Kelsey Rees is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Horstmeyer is averaging 13.3 points for the Toreros. Reilly is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.