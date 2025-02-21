Horne leads SE Louisiana against East Texas A&M after 23-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (6-19, 3-13 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (23-3, 17-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (6-19, 3-13 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (23-3, 17-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on East Texas A&M after Alexius Horne scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 65-58 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 12-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is third in the Southland scoring 67.0 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 3-13 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

SE Louisiana is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 35.6% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Arianna Patton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is averaging 14.4 points for the East Texas A&M Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: SE Louisiana Lions: 10-0, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.5 points per game.

East Texas A&M Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

