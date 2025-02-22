Horne and SE Louisiana host East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (6-19, 3-13 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (23-3, 17-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (6-19, 3-13 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (23-3, 17-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M after Alexius Horne scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 65-58 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 12-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Alexander averaging 4.1.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 3-13 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

SE Louisiana is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M scores 11.4 more points per game (63.8) than SE Louisiana gives up to opponents (52.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is averaging 7.4 points and six rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Arianna Patton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is averaging 14.4 points for the East Texas A&M Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: SE Louisiana Lions: 10-0, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.5 points per game.

East Texas A&M Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.