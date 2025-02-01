Holy Cross visits Lehigh following Albrecht’s 31-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-6, 7-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-4, 8-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-6, 7-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-4, 8-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Holy Cross after Maddie Albrecht scored 31 points in Lehigh’s 87-66 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks are 10-1 on their home court. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lily Fandre averaging 1.2.

The Crusaders have gone 7-2 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 2.3.

Lehigh makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Holy Cross scores 5.5 more points per game (62.2) than Lehigh gives up (56.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen McQuillen is averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Albrecht is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Berger is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.