Holy Cross hosts Chaikin and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 5-9 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-15, 4-10 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 5-9 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-15, 4-10 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Holy Cross after Alex Chaikin scored 23 points in Lafayette’s 75-69 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders are 6-5 in home games. Holy Cross averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Leopards are 5-9 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot League allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Holy Cross averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Max Green is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chaikin is averaging 12.5 points for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

