Holy Cross hosts Chaikin and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 5-9 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-15, 4-10 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 5-9 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-15, 4-10 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Holy Cross after Alex Chaikin scored 23 points in Lafayette’s 75-69 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders are 6-5 in home games. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Green averaging 4.3.

The Leopards are 5-9 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is 6-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Holy Cross scores 68.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 68.9 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Chaikin is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

