Holy Cross hosts Boston University following Brewster’s 25-point game

Boston University Terriers (12-12, 6-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (11-13, 3-8 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (12-12, 6-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (11-13, 3-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Holy Cross after Miles Brewster scored 25 points in Boston University’s 87-65 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 in home games. Holy Cross ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 1.4.

The Terriers are 6-5 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Holy Cross is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.