Holy Cross faces Lehigh in conference showdown

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-13, 2-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (11-11, 3-6 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Lehigh in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Crusaders are 5-3 on their home court. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Jaiden Feroah paces the Crusaders with 5.8 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-7 in conference matchups. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot League shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Holy Cross averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 69.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 71.0 Holy Cross gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cam Gillus averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

