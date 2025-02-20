Holt scores 27 points, hits late 3-pointer to help Sacramento State hold off Weber State 80-77

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jacob Holt had 27 points and 13 rebounds in Sacramento State’s 80-77 victory over Weber State…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jacob Holt had 27 points and 13 rebounds in Sacramento State’s 80-77 victory over Weber State on Thursday night.

Holt’s 3-pointer stretched Sacramento State’s lead to 79-75 with 36 seconds left. Bailey Nunn split a pair of free throws for the Hornets to make it a five-point advantage with four seconds to go.

Lachlan Brewer scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Hornets (7-20, 3-11 Big Sky Conference). Emil Skytta shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The victory snapped a seven-game slide for the Hornets.

Viljami Vartiainen finished with 24 points for the Wildcats (9-19, 3-11). Blaise Threatt added 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Weber State. Trevor Henning finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Sacramento State visits Idaho State and Weber State hosts Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

