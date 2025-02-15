Holiman scores 24 as Georgia Southern knocks off Old Dominion 78-75

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman had 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 78-75 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman had 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 78-75 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Holiman shot 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Tyson Brown scored 17 points and added 13 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Eren Banks had 14 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Sean Durugordon finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Monarchs (11-16, 7-7). Old Dominion also got 14 points from Jaden Johnson. Caden Diggs had 11 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia Southern visits Appalachian State and Old Dominion plays Marshall at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.