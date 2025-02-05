Holiman scores 24 as Georgia Southern beats Louisiana 83-82

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman had 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 83-82 win against Louisiana on Wednesday night. Holiman…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman had 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 83-82 win against Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Holiman shot 8 for 17 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Eren Banks scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Eugene Brown III had 13 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-17, 5-7). Louisiana also got 17 points from Kentrell Garnett. Kyran Ratliff also recorded 11 points.

Eren Banks made two free throws for an 83-80 Georgia Southern lead with nine seconds remaining. With one second left, London Fields made two free throws for Louisiana.

