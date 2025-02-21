Holifield leads Lamar against Houston Christian after 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (17-10, 12-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-16, 8-8 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (17-10, 12-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-16, 8-8 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Houston Christian after Andrew Holifield scored 22 points in Lamar’s 75-65 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies have gone 7-6 at home. Houston Christian averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals have gone 12-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Houston Christian scores 67.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 66.7 Lamar gives up. Lamar’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

