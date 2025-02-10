Holifield, Lamar Cardinals take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10, 8-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-10, 9-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10, 8-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-10, 9-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrew Holifield and Lamar host Garry Clark and Texas A&M-CC in Southland action Monday.

The Cardinals have gone 8-3 in home games. Lamar is second in the Southland with 16.2 assists per game led by Ja’Sean Jackson averaging 4.0.

The Islanders are 8-5 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 42.6 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Williams averaging 7.3.

Lamar is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.4% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and four assists for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Clark is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

