Holifield and the Lamar Cardinals visit conference foe East Texas A&M

Lamar Cardinals (15-10, 10-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-22, 1-13 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (15-10, 10-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-22, 1-13 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes East Texas A&M and Lamar will play on Saturday.

The Lions have gone 3-7 at home. East Texas A&M is 1-15 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 10-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar is fourth in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 4.5.

East Texas A&M averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Lamar allows. Lamar’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 12 points for the Lions. KC Ugwuakazi is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15 points for the Cardinals. Danquez Dawsey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

