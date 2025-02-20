Holcomb leads Lipscomb against North Alabama

Lipscomb Bisons (16-9, 9-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-13, 7-7 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (16-9, 9-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-13, 7-7 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays North Alabama after Jalyn Holcomb scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 86-72 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Lions are 8-3 in home games. North Alabama is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bisons are 9-5 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is seventh in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Ainhoa Cea averaging 4.3.

North Alabama scores 68.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 68.2 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists. Katie Criswell is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Vinson is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

