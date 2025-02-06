Hofstra visits Stony Brook after Gonzalez’s 27-point game

Hofstra Pride (9-11, 4-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-11, 5-5 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (9-11, 4-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-11, 5-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Hofstra after Zaida Gonzalez scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 65-57 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Seawolves are 8-2 in home games. Stony Brook gives up 60.3 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Pride have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. Hofstra averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Stony Brook is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Pride meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breauna Ware is averaging 12.1 points for the Seawolves. Gonzalez is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.