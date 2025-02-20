Hofstra takes on Monmouth, aims to halt 5-game slide

Monmouth Hawks (9-18, 7-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-15, 4-10 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Monmouth Hawks (9-18, 7-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-15, 4-10 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra heads into the matchup against Monmouth as losers of five straight games.

The Pride have gone 5-6 in home games. Hofstra ranks second in the CAA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jean Aranguren averaging 5.1.

The Hawks are 7-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Hofstra averages 66.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aranguren is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Madison Durr is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

