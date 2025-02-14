Hofstra takes on Hampton following Davis’ 22-point game

Hofstra Pride (12-14, 4-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (13-13, 5-8 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (12-14, 4-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (13-13, 5-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Hampton after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 61-60 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates have gone 7-4 at home. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Pride are 4-9 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hampton scores 73.1 points, 7.2 more per game than the 65.9 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Hampton gives up.

The Pirates and Pride match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.5 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

