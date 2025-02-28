Hofstra faces Hampton, looks to break road slide

Hofstra Pride (10-15, 5-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-19, 2-12 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (10-15, 5-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-19, 2-12 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra travels to Hampton looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Pirates are 3-9 in home games. Hampton averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 6-12 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pride are 5-9 against CAA opponents. Hofstra averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Hampton’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Hampton gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

