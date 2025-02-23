Live Radio
Hobbs scores 13 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Rider 79-72

The Associated Press

February 23, 2025, 4:37 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs and Terrell Ard Jr. score 13 points apiece to help Mount St. Mary’s defeat Rider 79-72 on Sunday.

Hobbs added six rebounds for the Mountaineers (17-10, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ard made 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Dola Adebayo shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

TJ Weeks Jr. finished with 18 points and three steals for the Broncs (10-18, 6-11). Tariq Ingraham added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Rider. Zion Cruz also put up 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

