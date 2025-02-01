Hinton and Harvard host Cornell

Harvard Crimson (7-11, 2-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-6, 4-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (7-11, 2-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-6, 4-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Cornell after Robert Hinton scored 28 points in Harvard’s 90-82 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 5-4 in home games. Cornell averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by AK Okereke with 4.1.

The Crimson have gone 2-3 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cornell averages 85.9 points, 13.3 more per game than the 72.6 Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 68.2 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 76.4 Cornell gives up to opponents.

The Big Red and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guy Ragland Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hinton is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

