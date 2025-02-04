Hill leads Tulsa against Charlotte after 20-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-11, 5-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-13, 2-7 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-11, 5-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-13, 2-7 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Charlotte after Elise Hill scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 56-42 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The 49ers are 3-6 in home games. Charlotte has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Charlotte is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 41.2% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Golden Hurricane match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Hill is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

