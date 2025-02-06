Hill leads Sacred Heart against Rider after 24-point outing

Rider Broncs (8-14, 4-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-12, 5-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (8-14, 4-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-12, 5-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Rider after Anquan Hill scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 74-72 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncs are 4-7 in MAAC play. Rider is eighth in the MAAC scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 5.6.

Sacred Heart is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Pioneers and Broncs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Conner is averaging 8.6 points, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.