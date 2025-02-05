Hildreth leads Wake Forest against Stanford after 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-6, 8-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-6, 8-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays Stanford after Cameron Hildreth scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 76-74 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinal are 12-1 on their home court. Stanford scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 8-3 against conference opponents. Wake Forest scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Stanford averages 75.9 points, 9.7 more per game than the 66.2 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Blakes is averaging 14.6 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Cardinal. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hildreth is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.