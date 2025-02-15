Hildreth and Wake Forest host SMU

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (19-5, 10-3 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (19-5, 10-3 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits SMU after Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 72-70 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs have gone 11-3 at home. SMU leads the ACC with 82.8 points and is shooting 48.3%.

The Demon Deacons are 10-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is third in the ACC allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

SMU makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Wake Forest has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Demon Deacons meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Cross is shooting 51.6% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.5 points for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 18.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

