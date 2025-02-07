Hildreth and Wake Forest host Cal

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-6, 9-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-11, 5-7 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Cal after Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 79-73 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 10-4 in home games. Cal is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Demon Deacons are 9-3 in conference play. Wake Forest averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Cal averages 75.2 points, 8.7 more per game than the 66.5 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Demon Deacons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Sissoko is averaging 6.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

