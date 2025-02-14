High Point visits Winthrop following Johnson’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (22-5, 10-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (18-9, 8-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

High Point Panthers (22-5, 10-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (18-9, 8-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays High Point after Nick Johnson scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 78-74 win against the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles have gone 15-1 at home. Winthrop leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Kelton Talford leads the Eagles with 7.7 rebounds.

The Panthers are 10-2 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks second in the Big South shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Winthrop’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 81.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 78.1 Winthrop gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Juslin Bodo Bodo is averaging 5.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.