High Point visits Longwood after Brown’s 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (13-11, 8-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-8, 7-3 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays High Point after Malea Brown scored 20 points in Longwood’s 80-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers have gone 9-3 in home games.

The Panthers are 8-3 against conference opponents. High Point leads the Big South allowing only 59.3 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Longwood’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 6.7 more points per game (66.4) than Longwood allows (59.7).

The Lancers and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 steals. Amor Harris is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

