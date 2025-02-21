High Point visits Gardner-Webb after Selden’s 22-point performance

High Point Panthers (24-5, 12-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 5-8 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (24-5, 12-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 5-8 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays High Point after Anthony Selden scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 90-77 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 5-4 at home. Gardner-Webb allows 79.0 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 12-2 in Big South play. High Point is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gardner-Webb makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). High Point averages 81.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the 79.0 Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.8 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jamaine Mann is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chase Johnston is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.6 points. Kezza Giffa is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

