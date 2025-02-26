High Point plays South Carolina Upstate following Giffa’s 23-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-23, 2-12 Big South) at High Point Panthers (25-5, 13-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-23, 2-12 Big South) at High Point Panthers (25-5, 13-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -20.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate after Kezza Giffa scored 23 points in High Point’s 90-67 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 15-1 on their home court. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Giffa averaging 6.7.

The Spartans are 2-12 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate allows 83.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

High Point is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 47.6% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giffa is averaging 15 points for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mister Dean is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 75.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

