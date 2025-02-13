High Point plays Longwood following Giffa’s 20-point game

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 5-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 9-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 5-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 9-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Longwood after Kezza Giffa scored 20 points in High Point’s 104-100 overtime win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 13-1 on their home court. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 81.6 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Lancers are 5-5 against conference opponents. Longwood is fourth in the Big South scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

High Point averages 81.6 points, 9.3 more per game than the 72.3 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.5 points for the Panthers. Giffa is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

