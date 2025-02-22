High Point plays Gardner-Webb after Lawrence’s 20-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 7-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-11, 11-3 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 7-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-11, 11-3 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Gardner-Webb after Jaleesa Lawrence scored 20 points in High Point’s 68-52 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 9-3 on their home court. High Point is second in the Big South with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 6.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-6 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

High Point’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than High Point has given up to its opponents (40.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Scott averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elle Blatchford is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 12.1 points. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.