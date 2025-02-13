High Point knocks off Longwood 83-72

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton and Kezza Giffa each scored 18 points as High Point beat Longwood 83-72…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton and Kezza Giffa each scored 18 points as High Point beat Longwood 83-72 on Thursday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Hamilton had six rebounds for the Panthers (22-5, 10-2 Big South Conference). Giffa went 7 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. D’Maurian Williams had 15 points and went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Kyrell Luc led the Lancers (16-10, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and five steals. Elijah Tucker added 14 points for Longwood. Angelo Brizzi also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

