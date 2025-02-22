High Point knocks off Gardner-Webb 90-67

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 23 points as High Point beat Gardner-Webb 90-67 on Saturday. Giffa added…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 23 points as High Point beat Gardner-Webb 90-67 on Saturday.

Giffa added six assists for the Panthers (25-5, 13-2 Big South Conference). Kimani Hamilton finished 7 of 11 from the field to add 16 points. Terry Anderson had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 21 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-17, 5-9). Anthony Selden added 17 points for Gardner-Webb. Jacob Hudson also had 11 points and six rebounds.

These two teams both play Wednesday. High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate and Gardner-Webb hosts Radford.

