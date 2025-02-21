High Point hosts Gardner-Webb after Lawrence’s 20-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 7-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-11, 11-3 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 7-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-11, 11-3 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Gardner-Webb after Jaleesa Lawrence scored 20 points in High Point’s 68-52 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 9-3 in home games. High Point is second in the Big South scoring 66.7 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-6 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

High Point is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game High Point allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Scott averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Zavala is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ashley Hawkins is averaging 18.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

