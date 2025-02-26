High Point beats South Carolina Upstate 88-66 to secure back-to-back Big South regular-season titles

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Trae Benham scored 17 points and High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 88-66 on Wednesday…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Trae Benham scored 17 points and High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 88-66 on Wednesday night to secure the Big South Conference regular-season title for the second straight year.

The Panthers prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

Benham had three steals for the Panthers (26-5, 14-2). Kimani Hamilton added 16 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds. Abdoulaye shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Brit Harris led the Spartans (6-24, 2-13) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Daniel Helterhoff added 15 points and two blocks for South Carolina Upstate. Mister Dean also had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

South Carolina Upstate hosts Longwood in its next matchup on Saturday.

