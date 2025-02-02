Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Florida

Florida Gators (11-11, 2-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-14, 2-6 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Florida Gators (11-11, 2-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-14, 2-6 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Florida after Izzy Higginbottom scored 33 points in Arkansas’ 72-51 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 7-6 on their home court. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Vera Ojenuwa averaging 4.5.

The Gators have gone 2-6 against SEC opponents. Florida averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Arkansas is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Florida allows to opponents. Florida averages 77.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 76.3 Arkansas allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

