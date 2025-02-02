Hidalgo scores season-high 34 to help No. 3 Notre Dame beat Louisville 88-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points for No. 3 Notre Dame, which pulled away to…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points for No. 3 Notre Dame, which pulled away to an 89-71 victory over Louisville on Sunday.

Hidalgo scored 12 of her points in the third quarter, helping the Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend a 39-38 halftime advantage into 65-54 edge after the period.

Notre Dame used a 12-0 run over three minutes in the first quarter to go up 20-6 with 3:33 left. However, the Cardinals (15-7, 8-3) responded with a 16-3 spurt in the second to go up 29-28 midway through the period on Tajianna Roberts’ 3-pointer.

Olivia Miles added 17 points in the win, and Liatu King got 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds.

Roberts led Louisville with 17. Olivia Cochran scored 14, and Jayda Curry finished with 12.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish extended their winning streak, but the score hides the fight they endured to get it to 14 games as they did not pull away until the fourth quarter when they led by as much as 87-64 with 3:40 left.

Louisville: The Cardinals once again fell to a ranked foe. They are now 1-6 against teams in the AP Top 25 and could have as many as five more in their final seven regular-season contests.

Key moment

Louisville trailed 50-47 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. The Cardinals missed their next five shots, while the Irish finished the period making their last six.

Key stat

Notre Dame dominated in the lane, outscoring the Cardinals 46-30 in the paint.

Up next

Notre Dame plays Stanford at home Thursday, the first time the two programs have met since the Irish beat the Cardinal in the 2019 Elite Eight. Louisville hosts No. 19 California on Thursday.

