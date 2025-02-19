Hickman’s 23 lead Gonzaga past Washington State 84-63

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman’s 23 points helped Gonzaga defeat Washington State 84-63 on Wednesday night. Hickman also added…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman’s 23 points helped Gonzaga defeat Washington State 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Hickman also added five assists for the Bulldogs (21-7, 12-3 West Coast Conference). Graham Ike added 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and grabbed 13 rebounds. Michael Ajayi had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line.

LeJuan Watts finished with 19 points, five assists and two blocks for the Cougars (16-12, 6-9). Tomas Thrastarson added 12 points for Washington State. Isaiah Watts also had 12 points and three steals.

Gonzaga took the lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. The score was 50-28 at halftime, with Hickman racking up 12 points. Gonzaga was outscored by Washington State in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Hickman led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

