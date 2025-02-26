Hernandez, UC Irvine Anteaters to host Hernandez and the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-19, 5-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 12-4 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-19, 5-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 12-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Hernandez and UC Irvine host Aixchel Hernandez and CSU Fullerton in Big West action.

The Anteaters have gone 9-2 at home.

The Titans are 5-11 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton scores 5.8 more points per game (60.0) than UC Irvine allows (54.2).

The Anteaters and Titans square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

