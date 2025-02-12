Hernandez, CSU Fullerton Titans to visit Shah, Cal Poly Mustangs

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-18, 3-10 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-12, 5-7 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-18, 3-10 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-12, 5-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Annika Shah and Cal Poly host Aixchel Hernandez and CSU Fullerton in Big West action Thursday.

The Mustangs have gone 5-5 in home games. Cal Poly has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans are 3-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Cal Poly is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 39.9% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 59.1 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 60.2 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

The Mustangs and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.