Hernandez, CSU Fullerton Titans host the UCSD Tritons

UCSD Tritons (15-14, 11-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-20, 5-12 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Fullerton and UCSD face off on Saturday.

The Titans have gone 4-8 at home. CSU Fullerton is 6-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Tritons have gone 11-6 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Tritons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelynn Muniz is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 5.6 points. Aaliyah Stanton is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kayanna Spriggs is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tritons. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

