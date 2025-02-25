Hepburn and No. 19 Louisville host Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Louisville visits Virginia Tech after Chucky Hepburn scored 29 points in Louisville’s 89-81 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies have gone 7-7 at home. Virginia Tech is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 14-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.9 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Virginia Tech averages 69.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 6.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Hokies. Toibu Lawal is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Reyne Smith averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

