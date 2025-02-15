Henderson’s 21 help Portland State defeat Northern Colorado 82-71

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson scored 21 points as Portland State beat Northern Colorado 82-71 on Saturday night. Henderson…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson scored 21 points as Portland State beat Northern Colorado 82-71 on Saturday night.

Henderson added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings (16-10, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Qiant Myers scored 16 points and added six assists. Cole Farrell shot 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (19-8, 11-3). Jaron Rillie added 19 points and four assists for Northern Colorado. Langston Reynolds also recorded nine points and six rebounds.

These two teams both play Thursday. Portland State visits Idaho State and Northern Colorado hosts Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

