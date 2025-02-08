Heaton, Utah State Aggies to host Jacobs and the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (15-9, 6-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-20, 1-9 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (15-9, 6-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-20, 1-9 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Utah State and Fresno State meet on Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 1-8 in home games. Utah State averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 1-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-5 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Utah State scores 63.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 64.5 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 64.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 79.3 Utah State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Carlie Latta is shooting 37.0% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Jacobs is averaging 19 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

