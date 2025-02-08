Heady scores 20 off the bench as Central Michigan downs Texas State 85-70

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jakobi Heady led Central Michigan past Texas State on Saturday night with 20 points off…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jakobi Heady led Central Michigan past Texas State on Saturday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 85-70 win.

Heady shot 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Chippewas (11-12, 4-6). Ugnius Jarusevicis scored 19 points while going 5 of 9 and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds. Anthony Pritchard shot 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Bobcats (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) were led by Tylan Pope, who posted 13 points. Texas State got 12 points and six assists from Kaden Gumbs and 11 points from Coleton Benson.

Central Michigan entered halftime up 33-26. Heady paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Central Michigan pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 18 points. The Chippewas outscored Texas State by eight points in the final half, as Pritchard led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.