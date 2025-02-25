Heady scores 18 and grabs 11 rebounds to help Central Michigan take down Buffalo 73-69

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Central Michigan over Buffalo…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Central Michigan over Buffalo 73-69 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Pritchard also 18 points to go with five rebounds and six assists for the Chippewas (13-15, 6-9 Mid-American Conference) . Ugnius Jarusevicius had 14 points.

Bryson Wilson led the Bulls (8-20, 3-12) with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Ryan Sabol added 11 points and Anquan Boldin Jr. had 10 points.

Pritchard scored 12 points in the first half and Central Michigan went into halftime trailing 38-34.

NEXT UP

Central Michigan’s next game is Friday against Eastern Michigan on the road, and Buffalo hosts Toledo on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.