Heady leads Central Michigan against Western Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-15, 4-9 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 6-7 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-15, 4-9 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 6-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Western Michigan after Jakobi Heady scored 35 points in Central Michigan’s 84-82 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos have gone 5-7 in home games. Western Michigan is the top team in the MAC with 36.2 points in the paint led by Markhi Strickland averaging 8.7.

The Chippewas are 4-9 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

Western Michigan’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is averaging 12 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Ugnius Jarusevicius is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Chippewas. Heady is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.