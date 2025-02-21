Hayward leads Stonehill against Cent. Conn. St. after 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-17, 7-5 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-12, 9-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-17, 7-5 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-12, 9-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Cent. Conn. St. after Sharn Hayward scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 77-64 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-4 in home games. Stonehill gives up 66.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 7-5 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

Stonehill is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 59.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 66.4 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayward averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Kylie Swider is averaging 13.4 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dagny Slomack is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 7.9 points. Belle Lanpher is averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

