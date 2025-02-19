Hayward and Stonehill host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (6-17, 3-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 8-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (6-17, 3-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 8-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Wagner after Sharn Hayward scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 69-62 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Skyhawks are 6-4 on their home court. Stonehill averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Brooke Paquette with 4.9.

The Seahawks are 3-8 against conference opponents. Wagner is seventh in the NEC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julia Fabozzi averaging 4.6.

Stonehill scores 64.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 66.2 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 58.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 66.5 Stonehill allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paquette is averaging 12 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Hayward is averaging 17.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

Keana Foz is averaging 6.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Seahawks. Fabozzi is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

